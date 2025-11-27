Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 445,649 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 103,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

