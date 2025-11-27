Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.72 and last traded at $88.88. 14,842,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 15,239,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBIS. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -122.97 and a beta of 3.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

