AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AbbVie stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AbbVie alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.8%

AbbVie stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,920,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,283. The firm has a market cap of $402.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.27.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.