Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brink’s stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

NYSE BCO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.74. 272,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,531. Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at $8,842,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 78,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Brink’s by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

