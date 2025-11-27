Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bank of New York Mellon stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.2%

BK traded up $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $111.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,473. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $113.74.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $1,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,145 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 150.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 51,457 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,627,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

