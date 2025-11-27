Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CVS Health stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.88. 7,976,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,106,493. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in CVS Health by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

