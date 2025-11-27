Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Polaris stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Polaris alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,301. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.09. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 298,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 211,832 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Polaris by 352.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 703,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PII. Roth Capital upped their price target on Polaris from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Polaris

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.