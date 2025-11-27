Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Down 39.4% – What’s Next?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 39.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. 4,122,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 488% from the average session volume of 701,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Rackla Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$15.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

