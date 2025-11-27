Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.92 and last traded at $103.1760. 10,509,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 9,561,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

The stock has a market cap of $184.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after buying an additional 620,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,935,928,000 after acquiring an additional 458,077 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $2,618,295,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

