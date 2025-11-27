Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.40 and last traded at GBX 3.15, with a volume of 15913072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20.

Upland Resources Trading Up 3.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £51.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.49.

Upland Resources (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1) earnings per share for the quarter.

Upland Resources Company Profile

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.

Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.

Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

