Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.5582 and last traded at $43.33. Approximately 3,383,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,154% from the average daily volume of 79,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.89. The company has a market cap of $416.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

