Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 316,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 273,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Trading Up 25.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The company has a market cap of C$6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

Visionstate Company Profile

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

