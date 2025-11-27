Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) vs. American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Head-To-Head Analysis

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) and Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Barratt Redrow shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Biltrite and Barratt Redrow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Biltrite -3.66% -28.92% -5.48% Barratt Redrow N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

American Biltrite has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Redrow has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Biltrite and Barratt Redrow”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Biltrite $188.74 million 0.01 -$2.64 million ($229.80) -0.34 Barratt Redrow $7.22 billion 1.04 $241.22 million N/A N/A

Barratt Redrow has higher revenue and earnings than American Biltrite.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Biltrite and Barratt Redrow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 0.00 Barratt Redrow 1 0 3 2 3.00

Summary

Barratt Redrow beats American Biltrite on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers’ representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was formerly known as Barratt Developments plc and changed its name Barratt Redrow plc in October 2024. Barratt Redrow plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

