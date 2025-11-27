Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €11.54 and last traded at €11.44. Approximately 3,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.30.

Aumann Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $172.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.17.

About Aumann

(Get Free Report)

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.