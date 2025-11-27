Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.1150. Approximately 144,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 200,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
Blackrock Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.
Blackrock Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Income Trust
About Blackrock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
