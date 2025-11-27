Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.1150. Approximately 144,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 200,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Blackrock Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

Blackrock Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Income Trust

About Blackrock Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 63.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Income Trust in the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Blackrock Income Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

