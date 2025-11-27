BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Stock Price Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 and last traded at GBX 0.89. 1,229,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,168,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.89.

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £10.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.22.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

