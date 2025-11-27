Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.6550 and last traded at $90.6550. Approximately 256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.59.
Kerry Group Company Profile
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kerry Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.