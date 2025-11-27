Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.6550 and last traded at $90.6550. Approximately 256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.59.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

