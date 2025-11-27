Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Shares Up 30.4% – Time to Buy?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) shares rose 30.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 337,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 964% from the average daily volume of 31,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Rio Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.
Rio Silver Company Profile
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Silver
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- What is a support level?
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.