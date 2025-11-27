GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Declares Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:XBTY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2299 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Price Performance
Shares of XBTY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $26.92.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF
