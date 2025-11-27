GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Declares Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:XBTY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2299 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Shares of XBTY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in currency markets. The fund invests through derivatives in Bitcoin. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio.

