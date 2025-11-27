Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Shares of HNNAZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. 231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

