Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of HNNAZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. 231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $25.57.
About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.