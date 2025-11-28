Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 946,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 243,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 4.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.