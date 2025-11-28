Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.49. 16,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 39,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.3340.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Standard Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Standard Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Standard Bank Group
Standard Bank Group Price Performance
Standard Bank Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3509 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 474.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Standard Bank Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.
About Standard Bank Group
Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Bank Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.