Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC):

11/25/2025 – Golub Capital BDC had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – Golub Capital BDC was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2025 – Golub Capital BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Golub Capital BDC had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Golub Capital BDC had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Golub Capital BDC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 109.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

