Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Down 5.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

About Kyowa Kirin

(Get Free Report)

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.