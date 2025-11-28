iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.32 and last traded at $46.52. Approximately 46,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 21,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBLC. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,546,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

