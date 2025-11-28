Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Shares Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.3540 and last traded at $8.3540. 549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

