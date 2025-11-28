B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.11. 4,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 19,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.