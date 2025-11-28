Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Trading Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 576,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,120,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPON. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Expion360 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Expion360 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Expion360 Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expion360 Inc. will post -21.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expion360

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expion360 stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Expion360 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

