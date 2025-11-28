Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Stock Price Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.3410 and last traded at $0.3410. 22,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 631,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a market cap of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

