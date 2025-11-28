Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1632 per share on Thursday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Stock Performance
EVYM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 82,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633. Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81.
Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Company Profile
