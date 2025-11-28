Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.23 and last traded at $99.07. Approximately 1,058 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.84.

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.35.

Get Hashdex Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hashdex Bitcoin ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hashdex Bitcoin ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.02% of Hashdex Bitcoin ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hashdex Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.