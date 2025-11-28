GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.95. 509,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 307,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

GoldMining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.97 million, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get GoldMining alerts:

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoldMining Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc is a mineral exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Colombia, Brazil, the United States, Canada, and other regions of the Americas. The principal projects are its La Mina Gold project and its Titiribi Gold-Copper project, located in Colombia, Whistler GoldCopper Project, located in Alaska, United States, Sao Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Para, northeastern Brazil, and Yellowknife Gold Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.