Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Textron stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Textron Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TXT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.14. 905,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,890. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Textron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 14,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Textron by 10.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 18.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.15.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

