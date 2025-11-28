Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dell Technologies stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $7.41 on Thursday, reaching $133.33. 16,412,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average of $130.36. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.42% and a net margin of 5.01%.Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.11.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

