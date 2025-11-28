Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.04. 229,433,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 230,563,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Oracle Power Stock Down 7.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle Power Plc (AIM: ORCP) is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. The Company is currently committed to two areas of focus: Western Australia, home to two of Oracle’s highly prospective gold projects, and Pakistan, where it is working to establish one of the largest hydrogen production facilities in the region.

Located in the wind corridor in Jhimpir, Pakistan, The Green Hydrogen project is being developed on a fast-track basis thanks to the joint venture (JV) formed between Oracle and His Highness Shaikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum (through his wholly owned company, Kaheel Energy Limited).

The JV intends to support the global transition to a carbon neutral future through establishing Pakistan as one of the main Green Hydrogen players in the region, to meet global demand for clean hydrogen forecasted to be 660 million metric tons in 2050.

