Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 445,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 103,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

