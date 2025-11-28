Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Trailblazer Merger Corporation I alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trailblazer Merger Corporation I

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I Stock Down 0.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Corporation I by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 146,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I by 503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 137,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trailblazer Merger Corporation I

(Get Free Report)

Trailblazer Merger Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded on November 12, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Corporation I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Corporation I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.