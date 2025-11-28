Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MGE Energy (MGEE)

MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/25/2025 – MGE Energy had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/13/2025 – MGE Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/22/2025 – MGE Energy had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/8/2025 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

