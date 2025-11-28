Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Trading Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 16,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 27,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4139.

Spectral AI Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

