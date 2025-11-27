Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chord Energy stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chord Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $129.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.30.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 91.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price target on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHRD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,863. This represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.