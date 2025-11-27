Critical Contrast: Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) versus ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Edwards Lifesciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.20 million 2.48 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences $5.88 billion 8.56 $4.17 billion $2.32 37.41

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ADM Tronics Unlimited and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences 1 10 14 3 2.68

Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $91.39, suggesting a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -2.05% -7.88% -3.00% Edwards Lifesciences 72.96% 15.01% 11.56%

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. Further, it offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Additionally, the company provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names. The company also provides surgical structural heart solutions, such as aortic surgical valve under the INSPIRIS name; INSPIRIS RESILLA aortic valve, which offers RESILIA tissue and VFit technology; KONECT RESILIA, a pre-assembled tissue valves conduit for complex combined procedures; and MITRIS RESILIA valve. In addition, it offers critical care solutions, including hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings under the FloTrac, Acumen IQ sensors, ClearSight, Acumen IQ cuffs, and ForeSight names; HemoSphere, a monitoring platform that displays physiological information; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing dangerously low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

