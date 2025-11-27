Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $16.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $334.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $339.06. The company has a market cap of $557.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

