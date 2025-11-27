iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 96,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $96.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

