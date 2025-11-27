Helical (LON:HLCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Helical had a net margin of 65.10% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Shares of Helical stock opened at GBX 204 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £249.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. Helical has a one year low of GBX 167.20 and a one year high of GBX 247. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 205.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 217.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 183 price objective on shares of Helical in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 231.50.

Helical is a central London development focused real estate business listed on the London Stock Exchange. We create design-led, sustainable and inspiring spaces. We have a dynamic and experienced team with a broad skill set able to deliver optimal solutions and enhanced value through innovative thinking and in depth market knowledge.

Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London’s leading development specialists.

