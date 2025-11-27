Maia Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Maia Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $68.10 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

