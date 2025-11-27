Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,361,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 222,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 162,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $214.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $226.73. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.51 and its 200 day moving average is $217.45.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

