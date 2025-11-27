Supreme (LON:SUP) Announces Earnings Results

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.10 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Supreme had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 42.41%.

Supreme Trading Up 4.6%

SUP opened at GBX 158 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £185.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 179.59. Supreme has a 1-year low of GBX 125 and a 1-year high of GBX 205.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

About Supreme

Supreme supplies products across six categories; Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports Nutrition and Wellness, Branded Distribution and Soft Drinks. The Company’s capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

