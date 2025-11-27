Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) Price Reaches $0.0255 on Top Exchanges

Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Torch of Liberty has a total market cap of $25.49 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Torch of Liberty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Torch of Liberty has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Torch of Liberty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,328.41 or 0.99935991 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Torch of Liberty Profile

Torch of Liberty’s genesis date was June 9th, 2025. Torch of Liberty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Torch of Liberty’s official Twitter account is @liberty_bsc. Torch of Liberty’s official website is torchofliberty.global.

Torch of Liberty Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Torch of Liberty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Torch of Liberty is 0.02291872 USD and is up 14.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,351,574.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torchofliberty.global/.”

