Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Issues Earnings Results

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter. Yirendai had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Yirendai updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Yirendai Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of YRD opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $378.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. Yirendai has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Get Yirendai alerts:

Institutional Trading of Yirendai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Yirendai by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Yirendai by 5,362.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Yirendai by 35.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yirendai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on YRD

About Yirendai

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.