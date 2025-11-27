Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) were down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.05 and last traded at GBX 28.66. Approximately 11,688,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 2,564,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoke presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 102.25.

The firm has a market cap of £128.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.29.

